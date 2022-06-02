Start-up Street: Default Alive -- the art of navigating through uncertain times

StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

In the last few days, accelerators and funds such as Y Combinator (read this) or Orios (and this) have told their start-up founders in different ways to hope for the best but prepare for the worst. A start-up winter is approaching, they warn, and it would be in the fitness of things if entrepreneurs recognised the signs and put their shoulders to the wheel. The portents are ominous. After the high of the past few years, the funding tap has suddenly dried up. For several later-stage start-ups seeking...