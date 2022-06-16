English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up Street: After a blip, fintech is back to pole position for VC funds

    After slowing down the pace of funding in the last few months, venture capital (VC) investors are clearly back to supporting Fintech start-ups 

    Arun Natarajan
    June 16, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    Start-up Street: After a blip, fintech is back to pole position for VC funds

    Representational Image.

    In summarizing the November 2021 article for this column titled “Will the Funding Tsunami for Fintech Companies Sustain?”, I had concluded with a cautionary note that “the unprecedented acceleration in funding - including companies with no meaningful revenues suddenly being accorded Unicorn valuations - makes one also wonder whether all of them will be able to meet the heightened expectations of the investors.” Surely, as the pace of private company funding started to come down in India in sympathy with the steep...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crypto Mayhem

      Jun 15, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A value bargain, QT pushes the limit, interest rate with a difference, Pakistan’s debt cup overflows and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers