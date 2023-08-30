Stainless steel can lower corrosion losses of $100 billion

Fostering a nation's growth relies heavily on infrastructure development. However, the threat posed by corrosion obstructs progress, leading to high maintenance expenses. India encounters a similar hurdle in its pursuit of becoming a major player in the global economy. Greater use of stainless steel not only promises to revamp the nation's infrastructural framework but also presents an opportunity to curtail annual corrosion-related expenses significantly estimated at $100 billion.

An inevitable natural process driven by the relentless forces of nature, corrosion affects everything from the safety of infrastructure and loss of capital investment to contamination of ingestible materials. The durability of our infrastructure is especially compromised, be it in the form of collapse of bridges, leakage from pipelines, or weakening of buildings. Coastal infrastructure in India is even more prone to corrosion-related maintenance costs as well as safety issues, given the high salinity environment along India’s 7,500 km long coastline. The cost of corrosion amounts to nearly five percent of the world’s GDP. India’s annual financial loss of approximately $100 billion is equivalent to nearly four percent of its GDP.

Low Consumption

Stainless steel, a versatile and corrosion-resistant alloy, holds the key to mitigating the corrosion conundrum. Its ability to resist rust, staining and wear makes it an exceptional candidate for use in diverse industries. However, its usage in India's infrastructure domain remains largely untapped. The per capita consumption of stainless steel in India is a mere 2.8 kg compared to the global average of 6 kg. By integrating stainless steel into the infrastructure blueprint, we not only bolster the resilience of our assets but also ensure extended service life, reduced maintenance cycles and substantial cost savings. Furthermore, stainless steel's lightweight yet sturdy nature allows for innovative designs that optimise material usage and structural efficiency. Its inherently hygienic nature has made it the material of choice in medical applications since its inception. High strength-to-weight ratio and impact resistance also make it the safer choice for public transportation systems.

Bridges, rail tracks, tunnels and other vital components are subjected to harsh environmental conditions, ranging from moisture and temperature fluctuations to chemical pollutants. Railway wagons that traverse the length and breadth of our country, with its diverse climatic conditions, also suffer greatly from the corrosive effects of varying temperatures. This gradually weakens materials, necessitating frequent repairs and replacements. Such disruptions not only lead to logistical challenges but also incur substantial costs, diverting funds from other important developmental initiatives. More importantly, these disruptions can lead to untoward incidents like the collapsing of bridges or other infrastructure, leading to the irreplaceable loss of human lives.

Unlike traditional materials like carbon steel, stainless steel contains chromium, which forms a passive oxide layer on its surface when exposed to oxygen. This layer acts as a shield against corrosion, making stainless steel an ideal candidate for applications in harsh environments.

Longer Asset Life Cycle

There are multiple advantages to adopting stainless steel in infrastructure projects. Besides reduced maintenance and replacement costs due to its corrosion resistance, stainless steel ensures prolonged asset life cycles but significant savings that can be reinvested in other critical sectors, accelerating economic growth and development. Additionally, stainless steel's inherent sustainability aligns with India's commitment to environmental stewardship and our net-zero targets. With corrosion-related replacements consuming significant energy and resources, stainless steel's durability drastically reduces the carbon footprint associated with maintenance and reconstruction. Stainless steel is completely and infinitely recyclable, and in fact, a majority of the stainless steel in use today has been recycled from its previous forms. With leading stainless steel manufacturers in India using the electric arc furnace route instead of the blast furnace route for making the alloy, the environmental impact of its production is further lowered in comparison to competing materials.

Abhyuday Jindal is managing director, Jindal Stainless. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.