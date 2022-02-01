Stage set for a return to growth path post the pandemic

The key highlight of this year’s budget was the strong impetus to growth through higher capital outlay, which was much needed to beat the pandemic blues. The 2022 Budget highlighted the government’s growth focus primarily through investment and capex push, without getting bogged down by the higher-than-expected FY22/23 fiscal deficit target of 6.9%/6.4% of GDP. The budget did not have any big populist measure, despite impending state elections – this came as a relief. Much to the relief of tax...