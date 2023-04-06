 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka Debt Crisis: It would be sheer folly to underestimate China's machinations

Parul Chandra
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

India and other bilateral creditors continue to worry about China striking a separate deal with the island nation which would enable it to convert a portion of the bilateral debt into a commercial debt

Sri Lanka had eagerly lapped up Chinese loans when the powerful Rajapaksas helmed the government only adding to Colombo’s economic woes, even as Beijing ruthlessly focused on increasing its footprint in the island nation. (File image)

There was a collective sigh of relief from Sri Lanka and its bilateral creditors after the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally approved a nearly $3 billion bailout package on March 20 for the bankrupt island nation to revive its battered economy. Under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the IMF, the nation will get this assistance over a four-year period. There was uncertainty about the EFF coming through as China, Sri Lanka’s biggest bilateral creditor, hemmed and hawed about giving the debt restructuring assurance. While Sri Lanka’s other major bilateral creditors, including India and the Paris Club, were swift to convey their financing assurances, China who otherwise wants to be seen as the island nation’s ‘benefactor’ dragged its feet on the matter.

Debt Trap Diplomacy

Why was China dithering, having assiduously worked over the years to woo the strategically-located nation straddling vital sea lanes in the Indian Ocean with its ‘debt trap diplomacy’? Most certainly because China, known for the opacity of the loans it extends to cash-strapped nations to build infrastructure, is reluctant to share the finer details of the arrangements it enters into with debtor nations, often leaving them struggling or unable to repay the loans. Sri Lanka, having eagerly lapped up Chinese loans when the powerful Rajapaksas helmed the government, and even joining Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a case in point. The loans only added to Colombo’s economic woes, even as Beijing ruthlessly focused on increasing its footprint in the island nation. The China-funded Hambantota port, Mattala Rajapaksa airport and Norochcholai coal power plant have come at huge financial costs for Sri Lanka. While forced to give the port on long lease to a Chinese state-owned company after being unable to service the loan, Mattala has also become a ‘white elephant’.

The Chinese reluctance to give a second assurance – it had given one earlier in January like other creditors – raises serious doubts about its commitment to Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability and whether it will adhere to transparency in the procedures involving the bailout. India has already expressed valid concerns about the Chinese approach in a statement it issued after the IMF approved the EFF. While not naming China, India said it “would expect all concerned to engage in the forthcoming process of restructuring of Sri Lankan debt in the spirit of transparency and comparability of treatment for all external creditors. That will ensure that no side arrangements are made with any creditor".