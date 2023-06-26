Space Cooperation: Signing of the Artemis Accords is a force multiplier for India

The details are yet to be revealed but an Indian astronaut visiting the space station will be of significant help for India’s Gaganyaan launch and future human lunar missions.

India has signed the Artemis Accords (AA) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States (US). This will allow India to partner with a host of technologically advanced countries and chart a roadmap for a rules-based exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond. Moreover, restrictions on the import of critical technologies in the space domain, particularly electronic items, are expected to be eased with India joining this initiative.

A joint mission by the American and Indian civil space agencies to the International Space Station (ISS) will also be developed. The mission details are yet to be revealed but an Indian astronaut visiting the space station will be of significant help for India’s Gaganyaan launch and future human lunar missions. With these developments, India-US space cooperation is being revived to a greater extent possible.

Cold War’s Impact On India

The US supported the nascent Indian space programme by providing training to scientists like APJ Abdul Kalam and granting sounding rockets for experiments. The American “Nike Apache” sounding rocket was the first to be launched from Kerala’s Thumba. The INSAT-1 series of satellites were built by Ford Aerospace and were launched on American rockets and space shuttle in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, India’s first astronaut was launched into space from Russia in 1984. Its political relations with the US had deteriorated by this time with the Soviet Union supporting India’s military action in the former East Pakistan during the 1971 war.

India also began engaging itself in the path of self-reliance. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) project was initiated to allow India launch Low-Earth orbit satellites using its own rocket. A missile programme was also initiated to strengthen India’s nuclear deterrence. In the 1990s, India sought to import cryogenic engine technology from Russia to become self-reliant in launching communication satellites as well.

All these programmes were targeted by the US restrictions and Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) sanctions. The American concern was the incessant proliferation of nuclear weapons and delivery mechanisms during the waning years of the Soviet Union, jeopardising the stability of the emerging unipolar world order.

India-US Space Ties Revive

Only after India and the US began forging a strategic relationship through the Next Steps in Strategic Partnership (NSSP) in 2004, did the American sanctions on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and related entities were lifted.

Since then, American small satellite operators were permitted, with waivers, to launch their satellites on the PSLV. India’s Chandrayaan-1 and American Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter conducted a joint experiment to investigate the presence of ice on the moon. India’s Mars Orbiter Mission also received communications support from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Deep Space Network of antennae.

This cooperation is being extended to human space exploration. The Johnson Space Center in Texas will be providing advanced training for the Indian astronauts to enable a ISRO-NASA joint mission to the ISS. The space agencies will also chart a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation between the two countries.

Indeed, this will revive a long forgotten facet of India-US space cooperation. In the 1980s, two ISRO scientists were trained in the US to fly on the Challenger space shuttle but that mission was cancelled following the disintegration of the space shuttle in 1986.

Charting Rules Of The Road

The US training is essential considering Russia has become internationally isolated and suffering economic sanctions, although it did provide training to the Indian astronauts earlier. This also jeopardises the possible launch and ISS training by Russia.

The added advantage for India by cooperating with the US is prospective scientific partnerships with other technologically advanced countries already onboard the ISS project and the Artemis Accords (AA).

India has committed itself to following the norms already set in place by these countries, such as the MTCR, to break from the international isolation and establish political, military and technological cooperation with the advanced world.

The significance of signing onto the AA is India’s improved status as a norm-setter. The AA works on 13 principles and India is now able to guide the improvement and application of these principles for a safe and peaceful exploration of the celestial bodies.

This is important to avoid harmful interference, potential satellite collisions and disputes over the extraction and utilisation of space resources. India and the partner countries will also arrive at a common set of engineering and managerial standards to enhance interoperability between their systems.

Previously, such partnerships resulted in commercialisation of space technologies and private participation in space exploration. India could take advantage of this experience to transform itself into a knowledge economy and emerge as an important node in the global supply chains.

Vidya Sagar Reddy is a research analyst on outer space affairs. He tracks Indian, Chinese and American space activities. Vidya has published book chapters and research articles in the Astropolitics and NewSpace journals. He also provided analyses for The Space Review, SpaceNews, East Asia Forum and DNA India. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.