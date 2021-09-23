Sony-Zee deal a bonanza for Zee shareholders, but block deals before announcement need to be probed 

Sony shareholders will hold a 52.93 percent stake in the combined entity and Zee shareholders will own a 47.07 percent stake.

It has been an entertaining week which started with a call by Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment, for the ouster of the present management. The week ended with Sony Entertainment buying out Zee Entertainment. The fact that the deal is positive for shareholders of Zee Entertainment is a no-brainer. An increase in market share coupled with complementary channels, regional penetration and presence across all genres makes this an almost perfect marriage. The joint entity will have a market share...