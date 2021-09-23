MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Sony-Zee deal a bonanza for Zee shareholders, but block deals before announcement need to be probed 

The deal was there on the table in 2019 but the promoters decided to go with Invesco, as it would have given them the freedom to operate. But now that Invesco was threatening their freedom, Subhash Chandra and family had little option but to go back to Sony. 

Shishir Asthana
September 23, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Sony-Zee deal a bonanza for Zee shareholders, but block deals before announcement need to be probed 

Sony shareholders will hold a 52.93 percent stake in the combined entity and Zee shareholders will own a 47.07 percent stake.

It has been an entertaining week which started with a call by Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment, for the ouster of the present management. The week ended with Sony Entertainment buying out Zee Entertainment. The fact that the deal is positive for shareholders of Zee Entertainment is a no-brainer. An increase in market share coupled with complementary channels, regional penetration and presence across all genres makes this an almost perfect marriage. The joint entity will have a market share...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s stocks regain footing after Evergrande blow

    Sep 22, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s trial by fire, the Fed’s policy review, bitcoin’s aura, SEBI’s skin-in-the-game rules, HG Infra, the road ahead on independent directors and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers