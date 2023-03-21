HomeNewsOpinion

Some lessons from the SVB led financial crisis

Prosenjit Datta   •

While the Fed and the US Treasury have stepped in rapidly to prevent the contagion from the SVB collapse from spreading, it’s time to consider what lessons can be learnt from the episode

Many of the big and stable banks were and are in a position to ride out the higher interest rate regime without collapsing like SVB. (Source: Bloomberg)
Highlights Cheap and easy money pushed by central banks to help governments save the economy from one crisis is invariably the reason for the next one  It is always the weakest and most badly managed banks that start collapsing when the environment changes  Once bank CEOs know that depositors have a safety net guaranteed by the government, there is nothing preventing them from acting even more recklessly  Digitisation has made bank runs much easier and regulators and governments need to wake up to...

