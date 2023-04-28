Soda ash bonanza shows signs of ebbing for Tata Chemicals

Highlights Soda ash imports surged in the March 2023 quarter necessitating price cuts by Indian firms The 5 million tonne per annum Inner Mongolia Soda Ash project in China is expected to start this year US based Genesis Energy is aiming to increase soda ash production by 600,000–700,000 tonnes in 2023 The incremental production can weigh on prices unless demand increases proportionately When Tata Chemicals last held its earnings call in February 2023, the management said it is not seeing any substantial new soda...