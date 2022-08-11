Social media’s big bet: the shopping revolution will be livestreamed

Cristina Criddle in London and Hannah Murphy in San Francisco Internet platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Amazon say the future of retail is live ecommerce, but early experiments in the UK and the US suggest there’s still a long way to go Manrika Khaira regularly broadcasts live on TikTok to her following of more than half a million people. She uses the social media platform to demonstrate how she gets ready in cheerful tutorial-style videos, while marketing cheap or discounted beauty...