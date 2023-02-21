 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Social Media: Splitting it up may be its only hope

Tim Culpan
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Keeping warring groups away from each other could be the best way to prevent a total meltdown of digital society

The slow disintegration of a relatively small platform has spurred millions to look elsewhere indicates a nascent need for something different, and presents an opportunity for these lesser-known social networks to gain momentum.

By now it should be evident that Twitter Inc is a shadow of its former self. What’s not clear is which alternatives might replace it, or how the market will look a few years from now. This chaos offers an opportunity to rethink the entire structure of the social media landscape.

There’s a lot of problems to solve. Disinformation, offensive content, harassment, and doxxing are among issues that platform operators, regulators, and users have struggled with. Each existed before MySpace, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were born, but digitally connecting friends and strangers has exacerbated them to the point that even the largest companies and most-powerful governments can’t rein it in.

The answer is simple: Break them up.

Not the social-media companies themselves, as has been suggested for the likes of Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, but the networks they run. As any parent knows, the easiest way to stop two children fighting is to separate them. This is what needs to happen to limit the virality of disinformation and ensure that, say, neo-Nazis don’t clash with Socialists.