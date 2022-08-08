Sino-US Ties | Trade, Taiwan, and tensions

US President Joe Biden (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File image)

I often quip when asked where I reside in Washington DC that I am right by the zoo and that the pandas make for excellent neighbours. My penchant for puns takes me down the facetious lane, where I say that the only ‘panda-mic’ we need is the adorable giant eating bamboo creatures.

What’s not facetious is that there is something called ‘Panda Diplomacy’, and this black and white story has a pleasant ring to it. Pandas outside China are largely on loan from the Chinese government. This year marks 50 years of the pandas in Washington DC.

That’s no coincidence; the year was 1972, the year of Washington and Beijing’s détente. During then First Lady Patricia Nixon’s goodwill visit to Beijing, former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai agreed to send two pandas as gifts from China, and since then pandas as gift from Beijing are seen as markers of propitious times.

But this August, US-China ties hit a new nadir, with an unprecedented visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she visited Taiwan on August 2-3. The year 1972 was seminal, because Washington agreed to a ‘One-China policy’, recognising only the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Beijing, and eschewing formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China considers both a renegade province and one that’s sacrosanct to the identity of a unified China.

Deng Xiaoping, seen as the father of China’s economic reforms, adopted a Sun Tzu credo: ‘hide your strength, bide your time’. Under Xi Zinping, it’s been all iron hand, no velvet glove as wolf warrior acerbic diplomacy is on the ascendancy: Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea, and the border with India, and most recently military drills near Taiwan.

Albeit not in the neighbourhood, questions arise on what it means for New Delhi that has had fraught relations with Beijing since the Galwan Valley clash of 2020. Despite Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit earlier this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the BRICS summit, relations between the two Asian behemoths have remained lukewarm.

As China ramps up its military muscularity across the Taiwan Strait, this shines the spotlight on the Quad, as Chinese drones flew close to Japan, one of the four Quad partners. For long, the Quad has abjured the nomenclature ‘Asian NATO’, and touted its economic convergences in critical and emerging technologies, climate action, vaccine distribution, and supply chain resiliency.

However, in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine like it was 1939. Putin has cited Ukraine’s existence as an artificial construct. This has raised similar security parallels with Taiwan as if it were sitting bait to unchecked Chinese aggression. China, and particularly Xi have not minced words on an inevitable reunification of Taiwan with the mainland.

Furthermore, during the Quad summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden was quick to respond with a simple “Yes” to a question if the Washington would be “willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”.

While the Quad conducts several joint military exercises, this could raise the temperature of the drills in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad’s central tenet has been to protect the region from hostile actors and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Additionally, this could bring the AUKUS, a more overt security trilateral into the forefront.

The Biden White House and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t endorse Pelosi's visit. Washington’s position on a ‘One-China policy’ hasn’t changed, but its posture reflects a commitment to allies and partners in the face of Beijing’s belligerence.

New Delhi is watching this closely as both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Blinken exchanged notes on the side lines of the ASEAN ministerial meet in Cambodia. Since Putin’s war on Ukraine, New Delhi came in for some censure for its abstentions at the UN (Security Council and General Assembly), and its reticence on Moscow’s military adventurism.

However, China doesn’t have the same defence relationship Russia has with India. Au Contraire, India’s military purchase of the S-400 defence system from Russia was said to be as a countermeasure to Chinese aggression on its borders.

Russia and China are both revanchist powers, and hence parallels drawn between Ukraine and Taiwan’s security. For India, tensions remain high along its LAC, with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said to be occupying Indian territory. Arunachal Pradesh is central to Sino-India ties, and is referred to as South Tibet in the CCP lexicon.

Hong Kong and Taiwan, have similar and yet dissimilar stories. Unlike Taiwan, Hong Kong is part of China under a ‘one country, two systems’, and has no independent foreign policy and military; but does have its own leadership and economic clout. Over the years, Beijing tried to clip its wings, pushback on the streets of Hong Kong, saw the economic environment get tense and businesses fled to outposts like Singapore.

Taiwan is the world leader in the high-end semiconductor manufacturing space. Should tensions continue to rise, this would affect the chip industry, leading tech giants to find alternatives.

New Delhi’s ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes have given a boost to India’s manufacturing capabilities, seeking to incentivise businesses, particularly in the high-end electronic space. Semiconductors have been a crucial component in rebuilding supply chains disrupted due to the pandemic.