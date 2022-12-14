 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore’s canary wharf is running out of office space

Bloomberg
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

In the first half of next year, the government will offer the biggest land parcel it has sold since 2016 for office construction.

The small island-state of Singapore wants to spread itself out more evenly by blurring the boundaries between where people go to work and where they live, shop and dine. That can’t happen as long as most large offices want to crowd into the central business district. A new round in this decades-long tug-of-war is about to begin with billions of dollars of real-estate investment at stake.

In the first half of next year, the government will offer the biggest land parcel it has sold since 2016 for office construction. The 6.8-hectare site is near Jurong Lake in the island’s western hinterlands, a tranquil setting that hosts a famous bird park nearby. This will be Singapore’s largest office-development project outside the CBD. The government may release more land in the area after judging demand and supply, but just the first site going under the hammer will potentially yield 150,000 square meters (1.6 million square feet) of work space.

Will tenants take the bait? Earlier, when a high-speed train link between Singapore and Malaysia was going to terminate in the district, putting up office blocks there made a lot of sense. That transport link has fallen through. Yet, the city-state is determined to build itself a new CBD. Even a more modest development such as The Metropolis was an act of faith in 2010 when Ho Bee Land Ltd.  paid S$411 million ($300 million) to buy land and construct offices in a university enclave. The bet paid off. Steady rental incomes from tenants like Shell Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. helped Ho Bee through the early part of the pandemic when property sales collapsed.

With that example in mind, and knowing how keenly the government wants to decentralize, developers are unlikely to pass up on Jurong Lake, even though it’s almost a 30-minute taxi ride from the city center and one hour by train from the airport and eastern suburbs. (That’s a long commute in Singapore, which is only about 30 miles east to west.) The government wants one master developer. So builders will likely create a joint venture resourceful enough to write large checks — just the land cost might top S$2 billion, in CBRE Group Inc.’s estimate. The property firm expects the first batch of new offices to be completed by 2028.

The city-state is acting early to preserve its competitiveness. China’s Covid-19 isolation will end sooner or later, but the growing estrangement between the People’s Republic and the West may not. Hong Kong, the regional hub for 333 U.S. firms a decade ago, now has only 240 of them. Rival Singapore has emerged as a more attractive choice for setting up Asian headquarters. But as more multinationals seek prestigious downtown addresses, they may push the island’s business costs out of whack.