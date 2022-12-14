Singapore’s canary wharf is running out of office space

The small island-state of Singapore wants to spread itself out more evenly by blurring the boundaries between where people go to work and where they live, shop and dine. That can’t happen as long as most large offices want to crowd into the central business district. A new round in this decades-long tug-of-war is about to begin with billions of dollars of real-estate investment at stake.

In the first half of next year, the government will offer the biggest land parcel it has sold since 2016 for office construction. The 6.8-hectare site is near Jurong Lake in the island’s western hinterlands, a tranquil setting that hosts a famous bird park nearby. This will be Singapore’s largest office-development project outside the CBD. The government may release more land in the area after judging demand and supply, but just the first site going under the hammer will potentially yield 150,000 square meters (1.6 million square feet) of work space.

Will tenants take the bait? Earlier, when a high-speed train link between Singapore and Malaysia was going to terminate in the district, putting up office blocks there made a lot of sense. That transport link has fallen through. Yet, the city-state is determined to build itself a new CBD. Even a more modest development such as The Metropolis was an act of faith in 2010 when Ho Bee Land Ltd. paid S$411 million ($300 million) to buy land and construct offices in a university enclave. The bet paid off. Steady rental incomes from tenants like Shell Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. helped Ho Bee through the early part of the pandemic when property sales collapsed.

With that example in mind, and knowing how keenly the government wants to decentralize, developers are unlikely to pass up on Jurong Lake, even though it’s almost a 30-minute taxi ride from the city center and one hour by train from the airport and eastern suburbs. (That’s a long commute in Singapore, which is only about 30 miles east to west.) The government wants one master developer. So builders will likely create a joint venture resourceful enough to write large checks — just the land cost might top S$2 billion, in CBRE Group Inc.’s estimate. The property firm expects the first batch of new offices to be completed by 2028.

The city-state is acting early to preserve its competitiveness. China’s Covid-19 isolation will end sooner or later, but the growing estrangement between the People’s Republic and the West may not. Hong Kong, the regional hub for 333 U.S. firms a decade ago, now has only 240 of them. Rival Singapore has emerged as a more attractive choice for setting up Asian headquarters. But as more multinationals seek prestigious downtown addresses, they may push the island’s business costs out of whack.

In the past, pressure on the island’s office supply used to come from the financial industry. Digitization has allowed banks to prune their city-center presence and move support functions to the city’s periphery. Now it’s the large technology firms dominating the CBD leasing scene. The latest to join the craze is Amazon.com Inc. According to media reports, the e-commerce giant has snapped up 369,000 square feet in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, a brand-new Marina Bay project expected to be ready by October 2023. Marina Bay is Singapore’s Canary Wharf. In the 1980s, London started to repurpose its docklands. The Asian metropolis followed suit in the new millennium, when it began to develop a 360-hectare patch of reclaimed land. The Marina Bay Financial Centre and Asia Square added a few million square feet of offices to the new CBD. Yet, the neighborhood is already looking full. The vacancy rate for Grade A office buildings is 2.4%, according to Savills Research & Consultancy, compared with 8.3% in Raffles Place, the previous top location. Marina Bay office rents last quarter were S$12.3 per square foot per month, a 25% to 60% premium over the city’s other office micro-markets. Singapore’s office-market recovery has proved that work-from-home won’t be the demand killer it was feared to be. Rental growth this year may be a modest 3% in Savills’ estimate, kept in check by the global economy — the war in Ukraine, higher global interest rates, a slowdown in China, and rising cost pressures in the tech industry. As for demand and supply, there’s still potential to build more in Marina Bay, with the government planning to release a further 1.7-hectare at the edge of the CBD, next to another land parcel for which it has already invited bids. However, the focus of new mixed-use projects may be on homes, which are facing a far bigger crunch with condominium rents up by a third over the past year. A cyclical shortage may have been unavoidable given the speed with which Singapore’s reopening attracted money and talent. More problematic would be a structural deficit of condos and offices. Which is why the island wants to decompress and make the best use of its limited land resources. It wants to nudge more well-heeled professionals to move into the business district and encourage more firms to move out — with employees living more cheaply near their new offices. Now that the pandemic is over, most people need to show up at work at least some of the time. But a long daily commute is not something the next generation of office-goers will accept as inevitable, or even necessary. Whether Singapore developers can sell that idea to business tenants remains an open question.

