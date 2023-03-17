 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB crisis has brought the trade-off between price stability and financial stability back into focus

Rajeswari Sengupta & Harsh Vardhan
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Should a monetary authority take financial stability into account when setting its monetary policy or be guided by the mandated objectives of inflation control and economic growth?

Just as it seemed the world had come to terms with a certain level of uncertainty that was triggered last year by the US Fed tightening monetary policy, the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID resurgence in China, a new source of uncertainty sprang up over the last few days – financial stability concerns in the US economy as manifested through the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The shock reverberated through the US stock market with shares of several banks plunging. Some European banks have begun experiencing steep losses in share prices as well. For India, the relevant questions are: can something like this happen here, and what lessons can we learn from this saga?

Several analysts and commentators in India have written extensively about this episode. The general consensus seems to be that, thanks to the business model of Indian banks, the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), relatively gradual monetary tightening in India compared to the US, and careful management of the yield curve by the RBI, an event like this is unlikely to occur in Indian banking.

While that may be true, this episode nonetheless offers some important lessons for Indian banking and its regulation.

Market risk in banks: This episode is a rare one where a bank collapsed due to market risk and not credit risk i.e., not due to a rise in non-performing loans, something we have witnessed frequently in India.  The total marked to market losses that US banks are currently sitting on, owing to the fall in the value of the government bonds in their portfolios, are estimated to be $600 billion on a capital base of $2 trillion, thereby implying that market risk has eroded about 30 percent of the capital base of US banks. Generally, in India, we do not pay adequate attention to market risk in banks. But banks are steadily increasing their holding of bonds which enhances their exposure to market risk.  It is high time we started looking at this risk carefully.