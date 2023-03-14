 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank Aftermath: There is little evidence of a full-scale banking crisis

Paul J Davies
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Swift action to backstop the banking sector minimises risks of further bank runs. No other publicly traded US bank appear to have SVB's vulnerabilities: highly concentrated deposit base and very large unrealised losses on Treasuries and mortgage bonds

The central bank saw clear potential for a systemic crisis in the closures of SVB and Signature Bank and acted to kill it before it got started.

The market still appears to be hunting for weakness among some smaller US banks and even across Europe after US authorities stepped in to guarantee deposits at Silicon Valley Bank. This makes little sense: There should be no snowballing of runs on banks. But profit expectations could be trimmed at many firms, which could justify some — but far from all — of the price declines.

The Federal Reserve brought out its bazooka Sunday, guaranteeing funds for any bank whose depositors might have been clicking “withdraw” over the weekend. The central bank saw clear potential for a systemic crisis in the closures of SVB and Signature Bank and acted to kill it before it got started.

In Europe, the much smaller local office of SVB in the UK was easily absorbed into HSBC Holdings Plc in a private solution negotiated by regulators swiftly over the weekend. The chances of contagion were far smaller in Europe anyway, in part because rules designed to ensure that banks can cope with a sudden wave of deposit withdrawals apply to many more institutions than in the US.

SVB was knocked over by a combination of its highly concentrated deposit base and very large unrealised losses on Treasuries and mortgage bonds. There are no other publicly traded US banks with balance sheets that look similar to SVB’s, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Herman Chan.