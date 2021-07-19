Should you worry about inflation? Experts weigh in.

AP

Jeanna Smialek Fresh data this past week showed that consumer prices continue to increase at the fastest pace since 2008 and are moving up more rapidly than many economists, including those at the Federal Reserve, expected. The jump is clearly tied to the economic rebound from the pandemic. What is less clear? When today’s fast inflation will fade, and by how much. Most policymakers say their best guess is that prices will settle down as businesses move past a summer burst and...