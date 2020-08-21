Should MPC be fixated only on inflation or tolerate it for larger good of economy?

At the start of the dharma yudh in Mahabharata, Arjuna is filled with moral dilemma and despair as those on the opposite side are his kin. This makes him question the futility of war. What follows is his charioteer’s (Lord Krishna) counsel which is encapsulated as Bhagwad Gita, probably one of the greatest philosophical treatise on ethics. Krishna explains that the dharma of the Kshatriya is to defeat his enemy without being swayed by who they are.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is today faced by a similar moral dilemma. Should the MPC be fixated only with inflation, just like Arjuna was fixated only with the idea of the well-being of his kin? Or should they follow the higher dharma of saving the economy from annihilation even if it means that in the short term they have to tolerate higher inflation, while being watchful of the evolving situation?

The CPI inflation has stayed firmly above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper band of tolerance of 6 percent for seven months, and looks poised for a couple more months. This has made some commentators question the easy monetary policy stance. However, it is important to understand that inflation today is being driven by temporary supply dislocations. By ignoring the sharp decline in aggregate demand and focusing only on the near term CPI inflation, we will be missing the woods for the trees.

Here’s an example. Airfares are up by 83 percent between February and July. Recall that domestic passenger traffic was down 93.6 percent in the April-June period. Thus to compensate for a sharp fall in traffic, airlines plausibly hiked prices sharply and that shows up in inflation index (those who are forced to travel will have relatively inelastic demand). However, in nominal spending terms, airline revenues would probably be only 10-20 percent of pre-pandemic levels, meaning that the price index conveys the wrong picture on demand. There could be issues with data collection as well. Price increases showing up in segments like bus/tram fare, cinema tickets and private coaching centres have been surprising as many of these activities were completely shut down across urban areas. Lack of item-wise data on rural urban split make it difficult to analyse such data conundrums and estimate the inflation trajectory.

In normal times, the only way that monetary policy can control inflation is by targeting aggregate demand. If inflation is rising and the central bank decides to tighten monetary policy, aggregate demand declines with both output and inflation getting affected. The relative impact of a tighter monetary policy on output and inflation is in turn driven by how much the demand curve ‘shifts’ inward, as well as the elasticity of the supply curve.

That is to say if producers simply adjust their supply to lower demand quickly rather than cutting prices to incentivise purchases, only output level would bear the full adjustment of tighter monetary policy and there will be no impact on price levels, and vice versa.

We know that due to the impact of COVID-19, aggregate demand is already suffering, and that would suggest the monetary policy has to be accommodative; but, what is happening to the supply side is also crucial. Should the RBI simply ignore that aspect? As a result of COVID-19 containment measures, producers simply can’t respond efficiently to demand fluctuations. In case of goods, factories were mostly shut and are limping back to normal. In case of services, there could be similar constraints even as the impact will vary across sectors. Mostly, in case of services, the demand and supply hit would be simultaneous. In normal circumstances, the RBI’s role is to guide the demand pressures in the economy so that these are in sync with the economy’s supply potential.

However, the main issue that needs resolving is whether the sharp decline in aggregate supply on account of the COVID-19 shock is a durable hit (as would be the case in say a war that erodes the productive capacity of the economy) or is it temporary disruption. If it is the former, it would be apt for macro-policies to be tightened so that aggregate demand aligns to the lower supply potential.

Carrying forward the example of the airlines sector, if there were a permanent reduction in the fleet supply, or if the ability to run the operations on a normal scale were permanently impacted, then there is a case for policy makers to worry about the price rise being more permanent in nature. If this impact on productive capacity is temporary as is probably the case with COVID-19-led disruptions, then policy makers need not fret about the ensuing inflation. It will disappear as and when the supply response improves, as policy restrictions ease and logistics improve. However, the demand side challenges might persist for longer as the impact on variables such as investments and employment could be more long lasting and damaging.

To sum up, the MPC would do well to follow its dharma of supporting the economy in these troubled times by continuing to maintain an accommodative policy even as inflation stays above its tolerance band. If the RBI starts worry too much about inflation at this stage, it could paradoxically serve to expedite the demise of inflation targeting framework in future. That would be a travesty.