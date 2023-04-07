 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Should airlines be wary of the emerging threat from Vande Bharat trains?

Jitender Bhargava
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

While the Vande Bharat trains may not have created waves to rapidly change the perception of train travel, the airlines do need to take note of the expanding network of Vande Bharat trains

Will the aggressive launch of Vande Bharat trains to connect different cities - generally a non-metro city with a metro city - pose a threat to airlines on short sectors?

When I visited Ahmedabad from Mumbai in August last year, I considered flying as the only travel option, like most other travellers. Four months later, when I visit Ahmedabad again, I had another option of taking a train, which I had never considered earlier. This paradigm shift was a consequence of the introduction of the Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route a few weeks earlier. Even though as a person who had spent a considerable part of my life working for an airline, I may have been less tempted to choose the train as an option than most others but I did after considering the advantages.

How many will begin to think likewise is a question that has crossed my mind multiple times since then. Will airlines face a threat from an unexpected quarter that they had never visualised? Will the aggressive launch of Vande Bharat trains by the Indian Railways to connect different cities - generally a non-metro city with a metro city - pose a threat to airlines on short sectors?

In the pre-Vande Bharat train era those who could afford air travel, never considered train journeys as an option because of the several negatives attached to it - untidy stations, delayed departures and the uncertainty that surrounded the arrival of trains at their destination besides safety.

Convenient option