Shiv Sena ‘encounters’ yet another problem with the Centre

The arrest and suspension of police officer Sachin Waze in connection with a threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the murder of Mansukh Hiren whose car was used for carrying explosive and former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion charges have stirred national politics.

Shielding the officer initially has embarrassed the ruling Maha Vikas Aaghadi government, especially the Shiv Sena. Waze was an official Sena member since 2008 and was reinstated in the police service in June 2020 citing a shortage of staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The matter raised a few questions about the current political system and its functioning.

Why would the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, shield Waze, infamous for the numerous encounters he is involved in while serving in the police force?

Waze was suspended from the police force in 2004 for the custodial death of software engineer Khwaja Yunus. While on suspension, Waze joined the Shiv Sena, in 2008, and when the Shiv Sena formed the government in the state Waze was reinstated in 2020.

Waze, along with a few other officers, represent a dark phase of the Mumbai Police in the 1990s where the police encounters were disturbingly frequent. It was a time when ‘encounter specialists’ were glorified through cinema and literature, and extensively covered by the press. This glorification gave them unaccounted and unquestionable power in the police service and helped them in amassing disproportionate assets.

There is a clear cut conflict of interest in Waze joining back the services. The Shiv Sena has not clarified as to why Waze was reinstated when he was still accused of custodial death. In fact, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a statement in his support saying, “Waze was not Osama Bin Laden”.

It must be remembered that Waze is not the only ‘encounter specialist’ having a close connection with the Shiv Sena. In 2019, the party gave an assembly election ticket to Pradeep Sharma to contest from the suburban Nalasopara constituency.

The Maharashtra government’s earlier efforts to protect Waze has left it red in the face. After dilly-dallying initially, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to lapses by the police force in handling the case, and transferred the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to a less important post. Despite knowing Waze and Hiran’s connection, the probe was given to the suspended official with a junior rank — and this raises questions about how the investigation was initially handled.

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra this is an opportunity to criticise the MVA government. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that he was pressurised by Shiv Sena to reinstate Waze when both parties were in power earlier. This, however, does not sit well for Fadnavis or the BJP because it gives the impression that to remain in power Fadnavis and the BJP were compromising on important issues.

What is highlighted here is an alarming trend of government servants — be it from the administrative services, the police force, the military, or other departments — joining political parties soon after they leave the service. Political inclinations do not develop overnight, and it is hard to expect that such officers were impartial towards work while in service.

Another aspect is the Centre-state conflict, which has been going on ever since the MVA formed a government in Maharashtra. The same tussle has been witnessed in states having non-BJP governments. The BJP at the Centre is accused of using central agencies, such as the NIA, the ED, and the CBI to interfere in state issues. In some cases, such as the Bhima Koregaon case and the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Centre has been accused of trampling over the state’s (Maharashtra here) ambit. The friction between the two, it is clear, will not help the investigation and quick delivery of justice.

It is unfortunate that law and order issues, especially high-profile cases, end up becoming a reason for governments locking horns. In such instances, truth and justice end up as casualty.