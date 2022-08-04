HomeNewsOpinion

Sharp jump in cane costs poses challenge for sugar stocks

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Central cane price rises by 5 percent, highest since FY19. Softening of international sugar prices means mills will need government support to tide over higher costs

Sugar
When inflation is hitting companies across the board, why should sugar mills be left behind? The government has increased India’s centralized sugarcane procurement price—the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) by 5.2 percent for the forthcoming sugar season, marking the highest percentage increase since 2018-19. A crucial aspect is how much the state advised price (SAP) increases in states such as Uttar Pradesh, a large sugar-producing state. The SAP overrides the FRP and a higher increase could burden sugar mills...

