Shareholder activism is here to stay, and companies need to be responsive and responsible

My first brush with an activist shareholder was in 2017 when a globally well-known activist investor fund came calling. I walked into the meeting quite unprepared for a gloves-off, no-holds-barred meeting.

The fund had sent a relatively junior employee from its London office, but he seemed well-trained to use the appropriate language, adroitly skirting the thin line between threat and strong advice. He took notes whenever I spoke, making me very careful about the words I chose.

Once I came out of the meeting, and reflected on the experience, one aspect struck me quite hard. The fund had done its homework very thoroughly. It had done some sophisticated analysis, and quite correctly done a good peer benchmarking on key parameters.

Doubtlessly, corporate India is now dealing with some very motivated, goal-oriented, and incisive investors who are not squeamish about asking hard questions, and challenging the owner-managers.

In 2018, we all saw a significant activist shareholder-orchestrated event. Two large institutional shareholders called an extraordinary general meeting, and removed the chairman and board of directors of Fortis Healthcare. The motion got almost complete support from minority shareholders, which was quite well-justified when the new board cleared the way for a sale at a good value to a strategic buyer, thereby saving the company from a possible collapse.

Investor Ire

More recently at Eicher, Hero MotoCorp, Balaji Telefilms, Lupin, Vedanta, V-Mart, Burger King, and Zee, the top management has been at the receiving end of activist shareholders. Even relatively well-run companies can face the ire of well-informed investors when there is misalignment on issues of remuneration of top management, employee stock options, and special rights.

Annual general meeting resolutions are no longer assumed to be boxes to tick. Even non-institutional shareholders are much better informed with access to proxy advisory firms.

A well-known retail pioneer once told me that he was great when it came to taking a business from zero to one, but needed someone to take it from one to 100. I was amazed that a person with his stature had such an honest, and humble opinion about his own strengths, and shortcomings.

But how many top managers realise their shortcomings? Top posts at large companies and institutions are held for years on end by the same owners and professionals.

While this imparts a sense of continuity and stability, it also makes these individuals larger than life, and above reproach internally. I struggle to give examples of board members who have stood up to such towering personalities.

Greater Good

In this environment, is it any surprise that activist shareholders see an opportunity to pull the rug from under the feet of otherwise well dug-in owner-managers? Companies with inefficient operations, and a lethargic management that cannot solve simple issues are the prime targets of activist investors.

It is simplistic to view activist shareholders as acting in their own selfish, short-term self-interest. Often, in the process of taking a hard stance against bad managements, they help all shareholders to benefit in the longer run.

Activist shareholders can, when things go right, deliver tangible benefits for all shareholders such as market value re-rating, more efficient capital allocation, credit upgrades, and better strategic alignment of management with shareholders.

Not all activism is aggressive and public. Most often, investors communicate and present ideas and proposals in private. However, if they are stonewalled, as they often are, the more aggressive ones can and do launch shrill media and public campaigns.

Better Communication

Companies, especially those that are dependent on public trust, need to be highly sensitive to market communication, which needs to be two-way traffic. So often we see companies undertake a major transformational event such as entering a new product category, a large M&A, or a new market entry without carefully explaining long-term shareholder value, and communicating accordingly.

Good governance, credible management, and proactive and clear investor communication will no longer be desirables, but an absolute standard way of operating businesses. A responsive management will build credibility, and trust.

Investor relations has usually been seen as a department meant to draft communications after an event. However, now is the time to enhance the profile of the investor relations department, and hire the right professionals who can proactively manage investor activism through timely, and effective communication.

Companies cannot wish away activist shareholder focus, and can no longer work behind walls. If you have public funds, you have to be responsive and responsible, or else you pay the price.

Vikas Dawra is Founder and Partner, VXL-Trident Advisory.