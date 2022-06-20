HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | Shangri-La Dialogue: A missed opportunity for India?

Saibal Dasgupta   •

India had a difficult choice. It could make the best of an opportunity to counter China, which would mean running into a situation where it would be forced to criticise friendly Russia. India took the second choice: keep out of the meeting 

there was no one to express the Indian viewpoint when the Chinese minister Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe roundly criticized India for the border clashes. (File image)
One of the issues that stood out during the recent Shanghri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security summit on June 10-12, was the absence of India at the political level. This is significant because there were defence ministers from 32 countries and also because the US and its allies tried using the event to corner China. Why did India choose to miss out on what some would regard as a "golden opportunity" to challenge Beijing's influence at an international gathering? More importantly,...

