Seven takeaways from Budget 2022

The Union Budget 2022 signals the government’s intention of maintaining policy continuity, implementing reforms announced earlier, and articulating the desire to make India future-ready. My key takeaways from the Budget are as follows:

Cushion On Credit And Debit Side

COVID-19 has significantly impacted public finances for governments all over the world, compelling them to rethink their fiscal policies, and provide for a financial cushion to deal with sudden economic shocks. Budget 2022 provides a conservative estimate of tax revenues for the coming year at an assumed buoyancy of 0.9 (against 1.4 in the previous year) using a nominal GDP growth of 11.1 percent. If the economy achieves a real growth of 8 percent, then with 5 percent inflation estimated by the RBI, the higher nominal GDP of 13 percent would ensure higher tax revenue collection.

This conservatism provides a good cushion to deal with unforeseen events, and meet unexpected expenditure.

Focus On Infrastructure

The government has prioritised capital investment over revenue expenditure to drive longer-term growth. Capex outlay has increased from 1.6 percent (pre-COVID-19) to 2.9 percent of GDP for the next fiscal. It is largely directed towards the infrastructure sector, which has a high economic multiplier effect, and leads to job creation. In a first, Rs 1 trillion has been budgeted for states to build roads, transit-oriented facilities, and increase digitisation by building OFC networks, digital payments, etc.

Through technology infusion, the government is ensuring efficiency in the execution of its investment plans. The Gati Shakti Masterplan is one such initiative that would result in an integrated approach to reduce logistics costs. A similar initiative can also help accelerate urban planning and development in the long run.

Even as these measures are underway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recognises the need to focus on the financial viability of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to supplement public investments. A detailed sectoral analysis is recommended to balance different objectives of PPP frameworks such as revenue maximisation by the government, competitive and affordable pricing for infrastructure access, and viability of investments.

Globally Competitive

After the corporate tax rate reduction, and PLI schemes, the government has continued to take determined measures to make Indian manufacturing globally-competitive. Budget proposals towards revamping of SEZ framework, review of custom tariffs, phasing out of customs exemptions, and the focus on infrastructure to reduce logistics costs indicate the government’s seriousness in this direction.

Aatmanirbhar In Technologies Of The Future

Budget 2022 provides a vision for making India a leader in technologies of the future, and developing a local ecosystem including manufacturing capacity and capability. It lists down AI, geospatial systems and drones, semi-conductors, space economy, green energy, clean mobility systems, genomics, and pharmaceuticals as the focus areas. The PLI scheme announced for sectors such as solar panels, pharmaceuticals, EVs, ACC batteries, drones, semi-conductors, telecom, and networking products are aimed at making India self-reliant. The announcement of 5G roll-out and the proposal for a PLI for ‘design’-led 5G equipment manufacturing is another example.

Open, Inclusive, And Competitive

Starting with Aadhaar, technology has been well-integrated in delivering public services. The UPI has revolutionised digital payments, and provided alternatives to credit cards and mobile wallets. More such initiatives to build the digital infrastructure have been announced, including strengthening the digital ecosystem for skill and livelihood — DESH STACK e-portal, a digital university, and setting up more digital banking units. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission seeks to make health records digital and interoperable while addressing the challenge of multiple electronic record formats and data ownership.

Comply Or…

Even as the Budget assures tax stability, it also strongly indicates the government’s push to improve the compliance culture. In the last Budget, higher withholding tax rates were prescribed for payments to persons who had not filed tax returns for the last two years. Tightening the requirement, the two-year period is now reduced to one year. Higher TDS/TCS rates shall apply in the case of persons who have not filed a tax return in the immediately preceding year.

In GST too, several amendments have been made to improve compliance. For instance, last year, the Input Tax Credit (ITC) was denied to the recipient in case the vendor had not reported the transaction on the GSTN portal. Budget 2022 gives the government the right to restrict ITC based on vendor compliance conduct as also the status of the vendor (with other conditions). Further, in case the credit is inadvertently taken in relation to supplies from errant vendors, a taxpayer needs to reverse the credit and pay interest for the period the credit has been availed and utilised at 18 percent.

Sustainable Development

Lastly, the Budget has attempted to balance the ambitious development agenda with sustainability targets. A laudable initiative is the introduction of sovereign green bonds to provide access for PSUs to adopt clean technologies in line with the net-zero commitment for 2070.

Budget 2022 has also indicated developing enabling policies and light-touch regulation for green energy and clean mobility systems. However, carbon price and tariffs as an idea has not been discussed in India though are being considered and implemented in other countries.

With these themes, Budget 2022 balances short-term and long-term goals; prioritises growth-for-all, and aims to gain a dominant position in the technology race.