Seven policies that position India well for the future

India’s economic policies rest on seven interdependent, yet holistic ‘saptarishis’

India is the shining star of the global economy. The people of India are benefiting from extensive social security programmes and infrastructure buildout. Businesspeople are happy with policies supporting green growth and robust job creation. Capital markets are roaring ahead and benefiting from the stability in policymaking.

Economists are gratified to see that all the key macroeconomic parameters ranging from growth to the fiscal deficit to open market borrowings are in robust health. Powered by forward-looking economic policies and favourable demographics, India is poised to continue to grow strongly and soon become the world’s third largest economy.

Bullish on India

India has become the world’s fastest growing major economy despite daunting circumstances. The last three years have drastically disrupted the world. The global economy has suffered from high inflationary pressures and interest rates, low investments and, more recently, a wave of layoffs in technology-based companies.

Through the economic slowdown of the last three years, India has emerged as the best positioned country in the global economy. From being a Fragile Five country in 2013-14, India is now among the Top Five economies in the world.

The Indian government’s strong and stable economic policies have allowed the country’s economy to not only emerge relatively unscathed from the pandemic, but also aid the developing world.

To put India’s economic performance in context, it is important to understand that the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, and climate disasters have become major headwinds for the world economy. Most countries are struggling to overcome these problems.

India’s economic policies rest on seven interdependent, yet holistic ‘saptarishis’ (seven sages):





Inclusive Development: Equal benefit to all sections of society through investments in agriculture and farmers’ welfare, as well as medical infrastructure.

Reaching the Last Mile: To ensure inclusivity of tribal groups, our policies lay special emphasis on schemes for their benefit, specifically through the new Pradhan Mantri PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) Development Mission, and by increasing the number of teachers in the Eklavya Residential Model Schools for tribal children in remote areas.

Unleashing MSME Potential: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form a core part of the Indian economy. India has over 63 million MSMEs, contributing 30 percent to its GDP, 40 percent to its manufacturing output, and 48 percent to its exports.

One of the biggest challenges of the sector has been the provision of safe credit opportunities. The Standing Committee on Finance, in our report on Strengthening Credit Flows to the MSME Sector , had noted that more than 60 percent of the MSMEs currently avail credit from informal sources, depending on costly and unreliable credit.

Through various Credit Guarantee Schemes we are lowering the cost of capital and enabling MSMEs to avail collateral-free credit guarantee of Rs 2 lakh crore. Access to reliable credit will significantly boost their output, accelerate formalisation, and increase creditworthiness.





Youth Power: With a strong belief in the power of the youth and their ability to take our nation forward through the Amrit Kaal, our policies focus on skilling and training programmes. The increased outlay for school and higher education, coupled with the National Education Policy, will provide an impetus to infrastructure-oriented, multidisciplinary, and skill-based education. The power of India’s youth will be unleashed by providing them with high-quality modern education with a special focus on skill development and entrepreneurship.

Green Growth: The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to net zero by 2070 at COP26 laid the foundation for India’s green growth. With the announcement of the target, India also committed to utilising renewable power for 50 percent of its energy requirements, reaching 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, reducing the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, and reducing the carbon intensity of the economy by 45 percent by 2030. The announcement came at a crucial juncture for the world, as the United Nations Environment Programme projects a 2.8 degrees Celsius rise in temperature by the end of the century, as opposed to the target of capping it at 2.0 degrees Celsius by 2100. India is one of the few Global South countries that has declared a net zero target for itself.

Infrastructure Investment: The last nine years have been extremely positive for India’s infrastructure story. For example, the Government doubled the number of airports to 146, added close to 43,000 kilometres to the national highways, and tripled the capital expenditure on higher education institutions like AIIMS and IITs. We have streamlined the administrative structure for investments.

Financial Sector: To reduce the cost of compliance, our regulators have engaged in extensive consultations. Our digital infrastructure for payments is the most affordable and secure in the world, which is deepening financial inclusion and improving business efficiency.

for an Amrit Kaal. During the next 25 years, India will become a developed nation with the most productive workforce, best infrastructure, and most sustainable operations. India’s development will pioneer a new Green Frontier development model based on digitisation and decarbonisation.

Jayant Sinha is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament and a Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.