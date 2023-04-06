Moneycontrol
Services exports the new hope, but not for all

Subir Roy   •

While the growth in services exports, especially non-IT exports, is welcome, it will not provide jobs for the masses 

The emergence in opportunities in non-IT services exports will boost India’s macroeconomic numbers like the balance of payments and even the overall growth rate
India has never been good at manufacturing and a lot of intellectual effort has been expended in recent decades trying to figure out how manufacturing could be made more efficient and globally competitive so as to aid overall goods exports. This would enable the country to follow in the footsteps of Japan, South Korea, and most recently China in successfully pursuing export led growth. But success along these lines now seems doubtful as we are in an age of decline...

