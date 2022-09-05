Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains, jumps 350 points; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex shrugged off weakness in Asian markets and extended gains thanks to buying in banks, metals and media stocks
September 05, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Barring pharna, all sectoral indices traded with gains
September 05, 2022 / 09:40 AM ISTAs Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens today, should you subscribe?
September 05, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Paytm takes a plunge as investors flee
Paytmstock fell 3% after the ED raided its offices, despite the company denying any links with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.
September 05, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Benchmark indices shrugged off weakness in the Asian markets and opened higher on Monday. What is working in favour of Indian stock market is foreign inflows along with consistent retail buying, which is keeping it resilient.
September 05, 2022 / 08:49 AM ISTFPI inflows hit 20-month high of Rs 51,200 crore in August
September 05, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
SGX Nifty trades down by 0.20 percent amid weak global cues, indicating Nifty may also open lower.
September 05, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today | Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell. Read more
September 05, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
