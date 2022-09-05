 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains, jumps 350 points; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each

Sep 05, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex shrugged off weakness in Asian markets and extended gains thanks to buying in banks, metals and media stocks

September 05, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Barring pharna, all sectoral indices traded with gains

September 05, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Paytm takes a plunge as investors flee


Paytmstock fell 3% after the ED raided its offices, despite the company denying any links with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.

September 05, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Sensex adds 180 points, Nifty trades above 17550; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each


Benchmark indices shrugged off weakness in the Asian markets and opened higher on Monday. What is working in favour of Indian stock market is foreign inflows along with consistent retail buying, which is keeping it resilient.

September 05, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

SGX Nifty trades down by 0.20 percent amid weak global cues, indicating Nifty may also open lower. 

September 05, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, and others in news today


