Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains, jumps 350 points; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each

Barring pharna, all sectoral indices traded with gains
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,110.55
|307.22
|+0.52%
|Nifty 50
|17,623.75
|84.30
|+0.48%
|Nifty Bank
|39,667.10
|246.10
|+0.62%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|426.25
|11.35
|+2.74%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|20,844.00
|-244.40
|-1.16%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5997.20
|109.50
|+1.86%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12497.90
|-8.30
|-0.07%
Paytm takes a plunge as investors flee
Paytm stock fell 3% after the ED raided its offices, despite the company denying any links with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.
Sensex adds 180 points, Nifty trades above 17550; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each
Benchmark indices shrugged off weakness in the Asian markets and opened higher on Monday. What is working in favour of Indian stock market is foreign inflows along with consistent retail buying, which is keeping it resilient.
SGX Nifty trades down by 0.20 percent amid weak global cues, indicating Nifty may also open lower.
Stocks to Watch Today | Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell. Read more
