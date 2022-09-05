English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 05, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains, jumps 350 points; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each

    Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex shrugged off weakness in Asian markets and extended gains thanks to buying in banks, metals and media stocks

    • Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains, jumps 350 points; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,110.55307.22 +0.52%
      Nifty 5017,623.7584.30 +0.48%
      Nifty Bank39,667.10246.10 +0.62%
      Nifty 50 17,623.75 84.30 (0.48%)
      Mon, Sep 05, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco426.2511.35 +2.74%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements20,844.00-244.40 -1.16%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5997.20109.50 +1.86%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12497.90-8.30 -0.07%


    • September 05, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Barring pharna, all sectoral indices traded with gains

      Barring pharna, all sectoral indices traded with gains
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Paytm takes a plunge as investors flee
      Paytm stock fell 3% after the ED raided its offices, despite the company denying any links with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.

    • September 05, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Sensex adds 180 points, Nifty trades above 17550; Forbes Company, Paytm fall 4% each
      Benchmark indices shrugged off weakness in the Asian markets and opened higher on Monday. What is working in favour of Indian stock market is foreign inflows along with consistent retail buying, which is keeping it resilient. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

      SGX Nifty trades down by 0.20 percent amid weak global cues, indicating Nifty may also open lower. 

    • September 05, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Stocks to Watch Today | Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, and others in news today
      Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell. Read more

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.