Semiconductors | What Intel acquiring Tower means for India

Arun Mampazhy
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

If the Tower management indeed gets to run the Intel Foundry Services, there is a possibility that more mature nodes such as 22nm and 14nm that Intel had once used for its processors, could be offered for foundry in addition to the 16nm and advanced node foundry plans that IFS already has in place

Mergers and acquisitions, like in any industry, are not new in the semiconductor world. As per an analysis published recently, ‘After slowing significantly in the last half of 2021, the pace of megadeals for semiconductor mergers and acquisitions regained momentum in the first six months of 2022….So far this year, four large agreements have been announced — each valued between $1.9 billion and $9.4 billion, pushing the combined 1H22 M&A total to $20.6 billion’.

It further said that ‘The second-largest chip acquisition agreement in 1H22 was Intel’s $5.4 billion deal to buy pure-play wafer foundry Tower Semiconductor in Israel’.

Intel has traditionally been an Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), which used its chip fabrication facilities (fabs) almost exclusively to manufacture its own integrated circuits (ICs). Samsung, on the other hand, is an IDM that offers its fabs as foundry — that is contract chip manufacturing — in addition to making its own semiconductor products.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a pure play foundry that does only contract chip manufacturing, and is the leader in the foundry segment of semiconductor business.

Within the past half a decade or so, Intel had fallen behind TSMC and Samsung in the advanced node chip fabrication race. As part of its revival plans, Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy was announced in March 2021, which included ‘establishing a new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), led by semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Randhir Thakur’

In February, IFS announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductors, which is among the top-10 foundries worldwide. Though some analysts have expressed concerns of Chinese regulators possibly denying or delaying approvals as part of US-China chip war, by and large the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.