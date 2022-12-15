 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Semiconductor Mission | Has India missed the bus?

Arun Mampazhy
Dec 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

More than three years after a budgetary promise, nearly two years after an Expression of Interest, and one year after a scheme announcement, India seems to be still struggling to make up its mind

The world celebrated 50 years of the introduction of semiconductor-based integrated circuits (ICs), popularly known as silicon chips, on September 12, 2008.

Almost a year before that, Forbes reported that ‘India lost out on a multibillion-dollar chip plant because the government dragged its heels on introducing an investment policy on semiconductors’. That was neither the first nor the last of the multiple instances within the last two decades where there was much frenzy with media headlines like ‘India's first semiconductor chip manufacturing fab will come up soon’ — with eventually nothing happening on the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term (2014-19) also did not see any progress on this aspect; however, in his second term, the promise of launching an incentive scheme for semiconductor fabs was made in the Budget Speech on July 5, 2019.

On December 15, 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) opened an ‘Expression of Interest’ arguably to study who may be interested in setting up chip fabs in India if incentives are offered, and what kind of incentives are they looking for. One year later, on December 15, 2021, the Union Cabinet cleared an incentive scheme with an initial overlay of Rs 76,000 crore meant for silicon fabs, other kind of semiconductor fabs, semiconductor design, and display fabs.

Silicon-based fabs, which are the most important ones, will take a minimum of three years to be built, equipped, and production ready, and hence the incentive scheme announcement was not meant to solve the short-term chip shortage that was at its peak then. However, what has been surprising one year after the scheme announcement is that the review and approval process has itself not been completed for the first set of applications, including three for silicon fabs received by February 15.

On February 24, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying, "The government will undertake a detailed evaluation of applications it has received in response to the mega semiconductor scheme and expects to complete the entire process and sign agreements with companies in the next 8-10 months".