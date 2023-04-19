 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Selling Misinformation: Does adding micronutrients to a product high in sugar, fat or salt make it 'healthy food'?

Dr Vandana Prasad
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

India’s food safety and consumer protection laws, in their own muddled manner, forbid misleading advertisements. But big food companies dodge these laws with creative packaging of patently unhealthy products. The idea of front-of-pack warning labels to alert consumers was dumped because of stiff industry resistance

Big food companies use misleading advertising to sell products that are really little more than “junk food” if the WHO standards for high sugar, high fat or high salt (HFSS) are to be adhered to. (Representative image)

There has been a social media storm over a video made by a young “influencer” calling out a very popular branded malted chocolate supplement that is widely added to milk being given to young children. The video pointed to the fact that various health claims were being made by the brand without any supporting evidence, coexisting with the fact that the product was very high in sugar [at a level of nearly 50 percent]; not a very healthy phenomenon by any standards.

As this video went viral, the company involved stepped in with a legal notice alleging defamation, leading to an apology and withdrawal by the social influencer, and also, it appears, his account has now been suspended by Twitter. Despite this forced withdrawal, the drama has elicited a wide-ranging reaction and conversation on how big food companies are using misleading advertising to sell products that are really little more than “junk food” if the WHO standards for high sugar, high fat or high salt (HFSS) are to be adhered to.

These products also clearly come in the category of Ultra Processed Foods (UPF) bearing emulsifiers, chemical flavours and colourants, and lead to the potential displacement of expenditure on and consumption of more natural healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.

Two questions arise, considering that consumer protection is a specific domain of public policy and law. The first: how a company can get away with making claims related to outcomes such as increase in height or cognitive ability or intelligence in their advertising without evidence, and secondly, how products that are HFSS and therefore have an association with rise in overweight, obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are being regulated or not.