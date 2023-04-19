Selling Misinformation: Does adding micronutrients to a product high in sugar, fat or salt make it 'healthy food'?

Big food companies use misleading advertising to sell products that are really little more than “junk food” if the WHO standards for high sugar, high fat or high salt (HFSS) are to be adhered to. (Representative image)

There has been a social media storm over a video made by a young “influencer” calling out a very popular branded malted chocolate supplement that is widely added to milk being given to young children. The video pointed to the fact that various health claims were being made by the brand without any supporting evidence, coexisting with the fact that the product was very high in sugar [at a level of nearly 50 percent]; not a very healthy phenomenon by any standards.

As this video went viral, the company involved stepped in with a legal notice alleging defamation, leading to an apology and withdrawal by the social influencer, and also, it appears, his account has now been suspended by Twitter. Despite this forced withdrawal, the drama has elicited a wide-ranging reaction and conversation on how big food companies are using misleading advertising to sell products that are really little more than “junk food” if the WHO standards for high sugar, high fat or high salt (HFSS) are to be adhered to.

These products also clearly come in the category of Ultra Processed Foods (UPF) bearing emulsifiers, chemical flavours and colourants, and lead to the potential displacement of expenditure on and consumption of more natural healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.

Two questions arise, considering that consumer protection is a specific domain of public policy and law. The first: how a company can get away with making claims related to outcomes such as increase in height or cognitive ability or intelligence in their advertising without evidence, and secondly, how products that are HFSS and therefore have an association with rise in overweight, obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are being regulated or not.

The Laws And Loopholes

As far as the protection from laws is concerned, we do have some. The Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act) (2006) Section 24(1), states that “no advertisement shall be made of any food, which is misleading or deceiving or contravenes the provisions of this Act, the rules and regulations made thereunder”.

However, it does not in itself define what a misleading advertisement is or what would comprise deception of the consumer. To find some definition, one has to look at Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which defines “misleading advertisement” in relation to any product or service, to mean an advertisement, which “ falsely describes such product or service;… gives a false guarantee to, or ….. deliberately conceals important information”.

While the influencer correctly perceived that false description and concealment of important information was at play in the case in question, the fact remains that current legal provisions allow much room for clever advertising to escape any legal consequences. For instance, say a host of micronutrients – vitamins and minerals, are added to a sugary supplement, technically, it would not be possible to exert a penalty for an advertisement to say that it assists immunity.

The question of whether that same immunity could not have been achieved by a method that employed fresh foods that do not have added sugars, is not something one expects a massive company making massive profits from this product to answer. The more devious manipulation that is employed is by using advertising that speaks of the benefits of having a glass of milk with this supplement every day, thus conflating the goodness of milk with the product being sold!

This is clearly in contravention to the spirit of the law, but since the claims are not being made for the product per se, and the public does not have the skill to question whether the advantage is coming from milk or the supplement, the advertising succeeds in fooling people and defying of the spirit of the law.

Why Front-Of-Pack Warning Labels

The “concealment of important information” is evaded by the fact that nutritional information is made available in the labels at the back of the pack, albeit in small print and using technical terms ill-understood by the consumer. In fact, that is the very reason that one of the main demands to curb HFSS has been Front-of-Pack Labelling (FoPL) that could alert consumers to the dangers of such foods by placing important information right at the front of the pack in a way that is easy to understand by lay consumers.

However, here too, the big food companies seem to be getting their way. Despite much public debate and opposition by many public health experts, the recent draft amendments to Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations Act (2022) are proposing a system of “rating” that would give products like the one in question, anything between half to five shiny beautiful gold stars, rather than a straightforward Warning Label (WL) that would declare it to be too high in sugar.

As we begin to recognise how the health of our children is being jeopardised by big food companies for their own profits, we must also concede that it is not the companies that will ever voluntarily give up the space to sell these products. Their job is to make profit, ours to protect our children and our health.

The path ahead is clear – consumers must exert better judgement themselves, and also push the government to make choices in favour of public health rather than big food companies by at least ensuring that consumers are provided correct information through Warning Labels, and making more stringent provisions to tackle misinformation by tightening the laws on advertising.

Dr Vandana Prasad is a Community Pediatrician and Public Health Expert. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.