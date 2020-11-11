SEBI’s stock option manipulation settlement scheme is good, but has many glitches

SEBI has offered a one-time settlement scheme to those who allegedly indulged in artificial trades in illiquid options. This scheme, that was to expire on October 31, has now been extended till December 31.

Stock markets are prey not just to price manipulation, but even to abuse for tax evasion. Profits/losses are said to be merrily traded between those with profits and those with losses. From the regulator’s point of view, both are unacceptable. They create a façade of fake trading volumes that could mislead and even entice unsuspecting investors. It brings disrepute to the market, to SEBI and even the nation. More specifically, options trading as a category becomes untrustworthy for genuine investors. SEBI, thanks to an increasingly sophisticated surveillance system, routinely catches such people and penalises them in different ways.

These proceedings are, however, slow and drain resources considering the sheer number of cases and the requirements of individually following due process of law.

Recently, SEBI recorded a finding that in just one group of transactions, 14,720 entities carried out such artificial trades between April 1, 2014, and September 30, 2015. SEBI alleged that facts spoke for themselves. Trades were made – and reversed almost immediately — between the same two parties in a synchronised manner. There was one price for purchase and another significantly different price for sale in a matter of barely hours. The transactions were thus squared off with one party suffering losses and another gaining out of trades that did not make any commercial sense.

Initially, SEBI went through the long and tortuous legal process and levied penalties. Many parties went in appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Though SAT rejected such appeals, the process could have cost countless man-years of SEBI’s time and resources. Parties too suffered loss of time, legal costs and the inevitable penalty.

Fortunately, it was the SAT that suggested SEBI to consider having a form of Lok Adalat or the like for a common solution considering near identical basic facts. SEBI used its existing settlement regulations and came out with a scheme where parties could pay a pre-determined amount as per a formula that used volumes of trades by each party. Or else, face stiff penalties — and probably more — later.

Accepting such a settlement would mean a quick and taint-free closure. Interestingly, the SAT, by a September 14 order, has upheld earlier penalty orders, thus making the Scheme even more attractive, and non-availing of the scheme riskier.

The scheme was structured to be almost wholly digital and online. The application, submission of documents and payment is through a separate portal set up for this purpose.

One would have thus expected that the parties would queue up for this quick and final closure. However, there have been many hitches and hurdles. COVID-19, of course, was a factor, but there were genuine concerns that put off many parties eager for a closure.

The settlement amount varied sharply between parties with not very dissimilar facts. The settlement amount was also often significantly higher than penalty levied by SEBI in earlier similar cases.

The implementation, though commendably online, is hardly seamless. There are several hoops that parties have to jump through. Interestingly, SEBI has insisted that parties should also file with SEBI a full set of physical documents. This includes an undertaking on stamp paper that has to be notarised. In these times of COVID-19, this is cumbersome.

The online process is only partial and not end-to-end. There will still be physical examination of all the documents filed and eventually individual orders passed. Ideally, the online process should have been self-contained and acceptance, if not immediate, it could have been in a couple of days. Instead, there is duplication with parties having to file the documents digitally as well as physically. There have been also several other concerns and queries.

The amount of collections could potentially be in thousands of crores. At the very least, SEBI could have a helpline and provide quick responses to queries and concerns. FAQs released at the initial stage were helpful but several other issues that have arisen need tackling. Interaction with investor forums and professional associations would also help getting feedback.

SEBI could also do well to extend the scheme up to March 31, 2021 and use this period to address these glitches. The scheme can have far greater success as the parties would be willing to trade a slightly higher cost for buying peace. It could also become a good precedent for future schemes and even result in an ongoing one for non-serious violations.