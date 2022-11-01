HomeNewsOpinion

Sebi’s new settlement scheme may buy peace but at what cost

Jayant Thakur   •

The new scheme to settle manipulative options trading are pragmatic and more attractive to the offenders. But questions remain on the precedent it sets and how to make markets immune from future incidents

Highlights: SEBI had accused nearly 15000 people of entering into manipulative options trades These trades were reversed within minutes or even seconds but at inflated prices, leading to outsized losses for one party and profits for the other SEBI’s findings of manipulation were upheld by SAT but the number of cases and the process led to a settlement offer in 2020 A more attractive settlement scheme has been announced now. While it’s more favourable but the whole episode raises several questions, on the...

