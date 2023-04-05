 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI’s new requirement for independent assurance and regulated rating will enhance the credibility of ESG disclosure

Ashok Haldia
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

It is time that companies build capacity and competencies at all levels of management to adequately respond to emerging imperatives

The growing emphasis laid by governments and stakeholders globally on ESG in general and on climate change in particular, SEBI has raised the bar for ESG requirements.

The government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have been persuading companies for more than 10 years to adapt to and adopt environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as integral to corporate culture. Towards this end, SEBI mandated Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) for the top 1,000 listed companies from the financial year 2020-21 on a voluntary basis and mandatorily from 2022-23. The Companies Act, 2013 required disclosure on the conservation of energy in the report of the board of directors.

Given the nascent stage of development of best reporting practices, standards, and also preparedness of the corporates, SEBI followed a flexible approach. It made ESG reporting mandatory in 2012-13 for the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation and then extended it to the top 500 from 2016-17 and then to the top 1,000 from 2022-23.

With the growing emphasis laid by governments and stakeholders globally on ESG in general and on climate change in particular, SEBI has raised the bar for ESG requirements through a number of structural measures. In order to enhance reliability and transparency SEBI has introduced BRSR Core with a limited set of key performance indicators (KPIs) which shall be disclosed with reasonable assurance by the top 1,000 listed companies following a glide path by 2026-27. The requirements shall also be applicable to the value chain of these companies. SEBI has also mandated a regulatory framework for ESG Rating Providers (ERPs) to lend credibility, consistency and comparability to ESG ratings.

Compliance Lags