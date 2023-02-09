SEBI’s latest effort at tracking beneficial owners is a never ending exercise

On February 3, SEBI issued very elaborate and consolidated guidelines on how intermediaries registered by it should help prevent money laundering.

It is reported that, yet again, a fresh exercise has been made to track ‘real’ owners of investments. This time, it is by those have invested as foreign portfolio investors. In most cases, these “real owners” would be an individual or individuals, i.e. human beings, behind a corporate or other legal entity. A company has, by definition, existence independent of its shareholders and directors and can own, transfer, deal in, etc. property in its own name. But a company has ‘no soul to be damned and no body to be kicked’.

Elaborate Smoke Screen

So, if one pierces the veil, there would generally be living individuals with body and soul who would benefit from the funds and would be directing the affairs of the company. These are generally understood as ‘beneficial owners’. Often, the shareholding of a company may be held by another company, and then by yet another, etc, each spanning over different continents. But still, there would, at the end of the chain, be individuals who would be owning the funds and directing the affairs of the company. Such individuals are called the “Ultimate Beneficial Owners” (UBOs).

Companies and similar other entities that are the creation of law may be used as fronts to be shown as owners of monies. While this may be for bonafide and business reasons to shield the shareholders by offering limited liability, it may also be used to hide the UBOs for nefarious purposes. This is nothing new in India and the term ‘benami’ is almost ancient, where property is held in one name while the real beneficial owner is someone else.

Why Identify Ownership?

While this may be done for tax evasion or other relatively lesser wrongs, the real evils in the last few decades is of drug trafficking, terrorism and political and bureaucratic corruption. In ordinary course, there are stringent laws to deal with them. But considering the huge harm they cause to a society, more was needed and hence it was felt internationally that if the life blood of these activities – the money – was cut off, it would help strangle these evils.

Hence, anti money-laundering provisions have been agreed by countries which require that financial entities and intermediaries exercise diligence to ensure that such tainted funds are not allowed to be used. If their use and enjoyment is curbed, then the original crime may become difficult and the motivation may also be lost.

While the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, provides for basic recording and reporting requirements by financial intermediaries of financial transactions, particularly suspicious ones, regulators such as SEBI, RBI, etc also provide detailed requirements specific to the entities they regulate. As recently as February 3, SEBI issued very elaborate and consolidated guidelines on how intermediaries registered by it should help prevent money-laundering.

Tracking Owners Complicated

But, as the authors of books such as 'Butler to the World' and 'Moneyland' have written, not only do so-called tax havens make tracking of UBOs very difficult, but even developed countries (eg: UK and even USA) actually help the process of camouflaging owners.

As a concept, the term ‘beneficial owner’ is easy to grasp. Find the living human behind the elaborate façade. In practice, the legal definitions are complex and even multifold. Each regulator or law ends up giving their own definitions. Importantly, the laws need to give objective criteria to help a financial intermediary.

But that also means clever lawyers and accountants are able find loopholes where these objective criteria do not fit. Further, while the financial intermediaries are asked to be diligent, one would hardly expect Pablo Escobar (or a corrupt political leader) walking into a bank with trunks full of cash. More likely, as the Panama Papers and other exposes, as also TV series such as Ozark, have shown, it would be a savvy financial advisor, lawyer or accountant who would present papers that appear impeccable.

Add to that the motivation for the banks and other entities to accept profitable business. Corruption in government, at levels low and high, would also slow down the process of tracing real owners. Yet, every now and then, there is either an expose or otherwise, the pot boils over. And there is yet another exercise to clean the system. Some are successful, some fizzle out and at times, new ways are found and business goes on. Time will tell how far the most recent directions for FPIs and the new elaborate SEBI guidelines achieve the objective.

Jayant Thakur is a chartered accountant. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.