SEBI goes all tender on buybacks

Sebi has moved quickly on a sub-committee’s report on amending buyback regulations. The report had sought comments from public by December 1. In its board meeting held on December 21, Sebi announced changes to buyback regulations, based on recommendations in the report. But not all the recommendations appear to have been accepted, although a clearer view will become available once the amendments are notified by Sebi. The market regulator has decided to end the system of open market route for buybacks....