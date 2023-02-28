 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seagen could be the deal Pfizer investors have been craving

Lisa Jarvis
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

The innovative cancer drug maker is an appealing target for a pharma giant with plenty of cash to spend

Pfizer certainly has the motivation to do the deal. The big pharma firm has been under pressure from investors to spend its huge pile of COVID cash.

Pfizer Inc is reportedly working on a deal that could finally satisfy investors’ cravings for a big acquisition. Last night, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pharma company is in very early talks to acquire Seagen Inc. for more than $30 billion, a deal that would instantly add four approved cancer drugs to its portfolio.

Pfizer isn’t Seagen’s first suitor. Merck & Co spent much of last summer trying to iron out a deal with Seagen, one reportedly worth as much as $37 billion. But as Bloomberg first reported, talks stalled in late August as the companies failed to come to terms on a price. Today’s news sent shares of Seagen up by as much as 13 percent.

But maybe Pfizer has what it takes to actually get the deal done. Or maybe this is the start of a healthy competition for a company that is widely considered one of the key acquisition targets in the industry. Seagen is a leader in antibody-drug conjugates, therapies that use an antibody to deliver powerful chemotherapy directly to cancer cells.

