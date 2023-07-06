A Shanghai Contradiction Organisation – Let’s call it what it is

The question is what are India’s objectives here? Simply being part of SCO will not help India in its regional, global or foreign policy objectives. (Image: PTI)

If one goes by the outcomes alone, you can marvel at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit as a grouping which promotes anti-terror cooperation and connectivity while being avowedly non-aligned. In reality however the SCO is a perfect example of how multilateral forums are redundant and why India should not be a member of any organisation led or dominated by the Chinese.

This year’s summit, meant to be held in India, was held online instead. Mainly this was to avoid having President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from coming to India and grandstanding here. The last message India wanted to send out was one of normalisation of those two complicated relationships.

The subsequent joint declaration reiterated that the SCO is a platform to expand Eurasian cooperation; expressly disavowed bloc-based, ideological, and confrontational strategies in addressing issues and security challenges; confirmed Iran as a full member; committed itself to fight against terrorism; proposed four other joint statements on de-radicalisation, sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change, production of millets and digital transformation.

Russia’s Plight

All of this masks the fact that the SCO was a China-Russia-led organisation from the word go and India joined it only at the insistence of Russia, at a time when Russia believed India and Russia could balance out overwhelming Chinese influence. Yet what has been happening is that the organisation is increasingly stacked with sanctioned states whose main source of support is China, tilting the balance heavily in China’s favour.

Consider this: As a result of the Ukraine war Russia has become more dependent on China – essentially a junior partner. The inclusion of Iran in the grouping and Belarus in the line for membership only adds to the list of countries where China has significant leverage.

Russia, it seems, is consigned to its fate and needed the SCO as a platform to show that “all is well’ in Russia after the Wagner mutiny and that the West has failed to isolate Russia despite the sanctions. Meanwhile India’s relationship with Pakistan and China are at its worst with China continuing to use Pakistan to fulfil its strategic objectives in the region and to restrict India’s rise.

What India Gets? Nothing

So the question is what are India’s objectives here? Simply being part of SCO will not help India in its regional, global or foreign policy objectives. If the intention was to use SCO membership to keep tabs on and use it as some kind of a lever against the Chinese, it has failed.

If India is trying to achieve connectivity through this project, it will not happen as Pakistan has already blocked the proposed connectivity between Iran-Pakistan and India. The only connectivity it expounds is the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which directly impinges on India’s sovereignty.

The strongest argument in India for SCO is also the weakest i.e., it provides a platform for India to have a dialogue with the Central Asian countries. India can very well have an independent dialogue with all Central Asian countries and it does not need a platform like SCO to do it.

SCO’s Flawed Multilateralism

It’s not like China has been oblivious to this either. An October 2020 report by a Chinese intelligence affiliated think-tank – while prognosticating increased tensions in China-India relations with occasional, even major, clashes between the armed forces till they reach their respective “red lines” and settle on a Line of Actual Control – expected that India would attempt to frustrate China’s rise, including by disrupting groupings like the SCO and BRICS from within.

Multilateral organisations work when there is mutual compatibility of economies, political systems, interests, and ideologies. Such a completely disparate forum as the SCO cannot get off the ground even at the conceptual phase when the grouping involves countries with such starkly different ideologies and strategic goals.

While it might have had some value in the past when Russia was still willing to balance off against China, the SCO has become a multilateral organisation that will not work for India’s strategic or global goals. Indeed how can an organisation be effective, when the biggest perpetrator of terror Pakistan, is equated with its biggest victim India, all while the former is underwritten by the biggest funder China?

Clearly there is no Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here – just a Shanghai Contradiction Organisation.

Namrata Hasija is a Research Fellow at the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.