Schizophrenia drug from Karuna Pharmaceuticals may offer much needed progress

Lisa Jarvis
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Late stage trial data indicate that the harsh side effects associated with older drugs that made patients stop taking medication have been sharply reduced

Schizophrenia encompasses a constellation of symptoms, and the study achieved its primary goal of demonstrating that the Karuna drug could decrease ones like paranoia, delusions and hallucinations. (Source: Bloomberg)

Next year, doctors might finally have something new to offer people who suffer from schizophrenia: a much-needed drug that can better improve their symptoms without the side effects that too often cause them to stop taking their medications.

The latest round of late-stage data on a drug in development by Karuna Therapeutics, released on Monday, reinforces its potential to offer desperately needed progress for a brain disorder that affects about 1 percent of people in the US.

Karuna’s news is a bit of a revival story. One component of the treatment, called xanomeline, has been around since the early 1990s, when scientists at Eli Lilly & Co started exploring its use to treat the cognitive and behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and, later, schizophrenia.

Small studies suggested the drug could have a marked effect on those symptoms, but it was dropped from development because people couldn’t tolerate its side effects. The problem was that the drug didn’t act only on receptors that carry messages between nerve cells in the brain but interacted with ones throughout the whole body, causing people who took it to be nauseated and vomit.