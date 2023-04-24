 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC ruling on comparability in transfer pricing might necessitate a review of safe harbour rules

Eric Mehta & Jitendra Jain
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

It is now an opportune time for the government to rationalise the safe harbour rules and widen the coverage. A well-designed safe harbour rule would substantially reduce transfer pricing litigation in India in one masterstroke

As a direct consequence of this ruling, the time involved in reaching finality on transfer pricing controversies under the Indian judicial system is likely to be a long-drawn process.

One of the most disputed areas in international taxation has been determining the appropriate transfer price for inter-company transactions. Typically, disputes arise over selecting the appropriate benchmarks (i.e., transactions or companies) to compare with inter-company transactions. In 2018, the Karnataka High Court, followed by several other high courts, held that comparability issues in transfer pricing were essentially a fact-finding exercise and the tax tribunals had the last word on these matters. This was also because comparability issues were not considered to be a ‘substantial question of law’ that the high court would typically hear on appeal unless the order of the tribunal was perverse. So, taxpayers thought that once the tax tribunals decided the matter it was final and settled, and transfer pricing issues could not be subjected to further judicial scrutiny by the high court.

The Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court recently ruled that comparability issues in transfer pricing can give rise to a ‘substantial question of law’, overturning earlier rulings that such issues amounted to fact-finding. The apex court has clarified that the determination of arm’s length pricing (ALP) for inter-company transactions must follow the detailed guidelines stipulated in the Indian income tax law, and any departure from these guidelines can be considered as perverse giving rise to a ‘substantial question of law’. The Supreme Court has rejected the High Court’s blanket proposition that in all cases where the tribunal has determined ALP, the same is final and sacrosanct.

Put simply, the ruling suggests that high courts can examine whether the tax tribunals followed the right rules, and if not, it is a legal matter that can be litigated in the High Court. The apex court has also remanded all the appeals back to the high courts for examining the cases on merits and directed them to decide the matter preferably within nine months.