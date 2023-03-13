 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Saudi-Iran pact: China takes a bow as mediator but the Riyadh-Tehran rivalry will persist

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Irrespective of how the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran plays out amid their intense rivalry in West Asia, China’s role in mediating the secret talks lifts its international standing several notches higher

Wang Yi, (centre) a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, (right) the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China March 10, 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)

The China-brokered thaw between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing on Friday has all the exciting and intriguing features of realpolitik. It was played out on a low key. The Sunni Saudis and Shi’ite Iranians were represented by security officials, who were high but not high enough in the political hierarchy of their respective countries.

Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Iran’s secretary to the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani signed a tripartite agreement along with China’s Wang Yi, the former foreign minister who is now politically elevated in the Communist Party and in the government. The talks were held secretly for five days from March 6 to March 10.

Saudi-Iran: Differences Galore

The announcement was limited in nature: restoration of diplomatic relations, setting up of embassies and exchange of ambassadors. This is to be achieved by the foreign ministers of the two countries in a time-frame of less than two months. The joint statement issued by the three acknowledged the role played by Oman and Iraq in hosting talks between Riyadh and Tehran.