The Eastern Window: Saudi-Iran deal shows failure of American diplomacy

Highlights Saudi Arabia and Iran have established diplomatic ties brokered by China This will mean a waning of American influence Serious questions arise about whether the deal will survive in view of contradictions With a China-led group emerging, the world may be divided into two camps Riyadh still worries about Iran’s nuclear programme India needs to preserve its policy of non-alignment against new challenges Saudi Arabia and Iran, known to represent Sunni and Shia interests, have agreed to bury the hatchet and establish diplomatic ties. Leaders representing these countries...