HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Saudi-Iran deal shows failure of American diplomacy

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China has persuaded old rivals, Saudi Arabia and Iran, to shake hands and has expanded its influence as a dealmaker. This means a loss of influence for the US which will try to scuttle it. For India, it is going to be a difficult ropewalk

had earlier managed to cobble together an anti-US alliance between itself, Russia, and Iran (Representative Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)
Highlights Saudi Arabia and Iran have established diplomatic ties brokered by China This will mean a waning of American influence Serious questions arise about whether the deal will survive in view of contradictions With a China-led group emerging, the world may be divided into two camps Riyadh still worries about Iran’s nuclear programme India needs to preserve its policy of non-alignment against new challenges Saudi Arabia and Iran, known to represent Sunni and Shia interests, have agreed to bury the hatchet and establish diplomatic ties. Leaders representing these countries...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers