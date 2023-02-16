 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi Aramco doesn’t believe its own rhetoric on oil demand

David Fickling
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

The petro giant protests too much. Rather than blaming environmentalists and ESG policies, it should open its checkbook and lift production if the future really is that bright.

With shareholders already amply rewarded and capex stalling, analysts expect Aramco will have no choice but to stick its spare profits in the bank. (Source: Bloomberg)

Imagine if Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg was to stand on a stage and lament that the world wasn’t building enough data centers.

Meeting our ever-growing demand for cloud storage (they might say) will require more and more racks of web servers; if we fail to produce them, the electronic systems on which modern society depends might break down. It’s hard to believe such a warning would be taken seriously if Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc weren’t spending the money to avert such a catastrophe. As some of the biggest players in the cloud, with the balance sheets to match, they should be treating the coming crisis as an opportunity.

That makes recent complaints from the Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Arabian Oil Co a little baffling. “ESG-driven policies” and proponents of an energy transition away from fossil fuels are contributing to underinvestment in oil and gas, Amin Nasser told a forum in Riyadh on Feb 12. That “will have serious implications. For the global economy. For energy affordability. And for energy security,” he added.