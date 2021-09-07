Saudi Arabia's aggressive price cut in Asian oil prices is to regain market share 

Representative image | Source: Reuters

After threatening to cross the $80 per barrel market in early July, oil prices have been stagnating for nearly two months as the impact of the third wave of Covid-19 was unclear. While there is still no clarity on the impact of the virus spread, economies have showed some signs of recovery. (image) However, the economic growth has not resulted in oil prices rising, primarily because the OPEC+ nations are increasing their supplies. In a recent OPEC+ virtual meeting, the oil...