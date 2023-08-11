Santosh Desai Writes: The Maharaja’s new clothes

Air India is clear and quite specific about what it does not want to be – it wants no association with the raggedness of the past, but it has no clear idea about what it wants to be in the future.

The Air India rebrand was always going to be a tough challenge. Here we have a brand that is steeped in our collective memories, one that we have as much fondness for as we have disappointment. We look forward to its reinvention but have little idea of what a new Air India should represent. So any new rendition of this brand was always bound to elicit mixed reactions.

This is exactly what has happened. Some people love it, many do not, and some do not know quite what to think. Developed by Futurebrand, an international branding agency (no relationship to Futurebrands, the strategy unit the author is part of), the new brand identity has been described variously as bold, modern, unimaginative, disappointing, and a total waste of money. The overall opinion seems to be biased in favour of the negative, with many more detractors than supporters.

What the new design does is trade specific memories for generic aspirations. The Maharaja, the most familiar part of the brand’s earlier design architecture, is no longer part of the main identity, although we have been told that it will continue to feature in the brand’s communication in some form. The new logo retains some elements that are identifiably Indian; its squat roundedness connects back to the idea of ‘namaste’, but otherwise strives for a bland form of modernity. The device of the wings or the golden window is perhaps the most generic visualisation for any airline. It does represent flight and ‘onwards and upwards’ kind of sentiment, but in a fairly obvious way. The colours are attractive but unadventurous, which is perhaps an apt description for the entire expertise.

The new identity is more about erasure than it is about building anything new in a concrete sense. Air India is clear and quite specific about what it does not want to be – it wants no association with the raggedness of the past, but it has no clear idea about what it wants to be in the future. What the logo succeeds in doing is signalling a new intention but falls short of telling us about its new direction, except in the most general way possible.

It is all very well to talk of limitless opportunities, progressiveness, and confidence, but one could hardly have expected the airline to have limited possibilities, be backward-looking, and lack confidence, would one? What will the airline's calling card be? Warm service? Efficient, technology-enabled performance? A feeling of being at home? Identity overhauls are successful when they signal a clear new direction, one that is not couched in homilies.

The relegation of the Maharaja to the background might have elicited the most disappointment, but although it is a hard call for a brand to jettison such a recognisable asset, there is no way that Air India could have put the Maharaja front and centre, even if in a suitably modern form. The erasure of the problems of the past would have been much more difficult then.

The Maharaja is synonymous with Air India, true, but it also evokes everything that was wrong with it. Like the faded royalty that lives on a memory of a once-grand past, the Maharaja can also point to how the airlines crumbled in terms of service standards. Besides, symbols exist not as aesthetic signatures but as repositories of meaning, and what the Maharaja stands for is dated and feudal. Also, the promise of being treated like royalty is a stretch, not just for Air India but for any airline today. One can make the Maharaja look more contemporary, but in terms of meaning, there is no modern equivalent that makes any sense today.

Overall, Air India is perhaps not in a position to think beyond what it can't be. The new design is an empty frame, colourful and plausible, but lacking any definite direction. It is a relatively safe bet, a timid first step in the brand's journey towards redemption. The good news for the brand is that it has a very large number of people rooting for it; even the disappointment expressed by many is a sign of how much they want the brand to get it right.

This is perhaps where Air India missed a trick – not making the process of rebranding interactive enough. The truth is that no design could have been universally liked, but getting people to participate in the process would have been much more valuable than getting the best design.

