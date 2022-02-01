Sanjay Jha: Budget 2022 has left the poor, farmers, and middle class bleeding

This was always going to be a tricky Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had both her feet on a banana peel. Thus there was a convenient pretext for falling — and failing. After all, India’s GDP (the most easy macro non-controversial barometer for economic performance) has been severely anaemic for a long time, since FY 2017 to be precise.

What we often forget is that India was sluggish, struggling at a GDP of 4 percent in the pre-pandemic phase. The gargantuan devastation that followed the COVID-19 wave in March 2020 resulted in India’s first technical recession, and a negative GDP of 6.6 percent (lower than the estimated 7.3 percent) in FY 2020-21.

The Economic Survey’s estimation that India’s GDP for FY 2021-22 will be 9.2 percent must be looked at in that light; it is on a significantly shrunk base that naturally amplifies growth in the following year(s). It can be deceptive. Thus, the government pontificating that “India will be the fastest-growing economy in the world” is a chimera. It is a mathematical boondoggle.

It camouflages the real ‘Third World’ issues that still plague us; rising inequality, disrupted informal sector, increasing inflation, and the perennial Damocles sword of joblessness. Sitharaman’s budget frankly is underwhelming in totality when measured against what were the critical thresholds that needed to be accomplished. Let us examine that by just a few data points.

First, let us look at the agricultural sector, where 70 percent of India resides. The year-long farmer protests concluded anti-climatically with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the abrupt withdrawal of the farm laws. With the big state elections starting next week, and with the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) looking down a slippery slope, Sitharaman was expected to play a political card on a wider coverage of the rural impoverished, with enhanced income security thrown in. Strangely, she did not. Populism if it helps millions is not a bad thing.

Incidentally, FY2022 was supposed to be the lodestar year when farmer incomes were supposed to double, a promise made by the BJP/NDA in FY 2017. Agriculture growth in the current fiscal is a below par 3.9 percent. The government basically bluffed and blustered away; zero accountability by a headline manipulating government.

What is astonishing is that MNREGA allocations remain lower at Rs 73,000 crore (down from Rs 98,000 crore in FY 2021-22). That is nothing short of a shocker. After the nightmarish humanitarian tragedy of March-April 2020 when migrants were even compelled to walk hundreds of kilometres home, MNREGA had become their mainstay. India was seeing a reverse migration. Nearly 230 million Indians crossed the Rubicon below the poverty line.

A recent report indicated that even MNREGA destination states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka experienced increased MNREGA demand. But MNREGA wages have remained depressed, their pay-outs erratic. Given that 85 percent of India’s workforce is in the informal sector, the world’s largest social security scheme deserved at least a 50 percent increased budgetary outlay.

The Modi government swears by Reaganomics; this after even the Republican Party in the United States has abandoned supply-side economics. As per the Economic Survey our economic growth was obstructed more by supply-chain proscriptions than an artificially-repressed demand. I think they got it wrong there.

The FM’s platitude that ‘Make in India’ can create 6 million new jobs sounds rather farcical given empirical evidence by the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy ( CMIE) in its December 2021 report; employment has slumped by 2.9 million jobs, and our workforce participation rate itself has come down to 40 percent. It is only private sector investment that can create sustainable attractive employment options for India’s educated youth, but with capacity utilisation of the industrial sector at 65 percent that is most unlikely.

Albeit the government talks of more incentives for the MSME sector through credit guarantees and soft loans, what it really needed is a strong fiscal stimulus. The MSME’s account for 33 percent of India Gross Value Added, and create jobs for skilled and semi-skilled labour. While the government will argue that they are increasing government expenditure on capital assets which will have a multiplier effect, the truth is that there are significant time lags.

In the interim, human suffering can become inexorable. The government’s track record on execution is dismal; for instance, disinvestment targets, asset monetisation goals, bad bank, etc. Infrastructure building is a long-term plan. Poor Indians need cash now.

The fiscal consolidation vs loosening purse strings was always going to be a treacherous terrain. But the middle-class deserved at least some tax relief to increase their disposable income, which could have been accommodated in the 6.4 percent fiscal deficit estimated for FY 2022-23. Their earnings depleted by job losses, salary rationalisation, EMI commitments, and of late, rising inflation (retail inflation is at 5.6 percent). Oil prices are likely to be high for a while. Urban poverty and unemployment is a humongous challenge, and I was expecting a MNREGA counterpart for struggling, homeless, daily-wage city dwellers.

Bottom-line: this was a budget where the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have bitten the bullet and gone for a New Deal approach. Instead they have shot themselves in the foot. But it is the poor, the farmers, and the middle-class who are left bleeding.