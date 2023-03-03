 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salvatore Babones writes: India will never achieve the kind of manufacturing dominance that China once had

Salvatore Babones
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

More efficient agriculture and services can do just as much to promote growth as more efficient manufacturing. And unlike manufacturing, agriculture and services depend relatively little on global markets

To reach middle-income status through export-driven manufacturing growth, India will have to beat out many cut-throat competitors. (Representational image)

India will soon have a $5 trillion economy, en route to $10 trillion by 2040. That trajectory puts India on track to surpass China in total GDP by mid-century. It will take a lot of ambition – buttressed by strong execution –  to make that future a reality. But it is doable, and the geopolitical outlook is benign.

If there's one thing the rest of the world wants, it's an Asian alternative to China. But India is unlikely to grow its way to global influence through export-driven manufacturing for the US and European markets. That trick has been done once, and it won't be done again.

From Scale To Redundancy

Global manufacturing supply chains became concentrated in China as formerly American production was offshored first to Japan, then to South Korea and Taiwan, and finally from there to China. These production networks consolidated massive manufacturing clusters on a scale never seen before.