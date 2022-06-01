English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Russia’s oil ban will only lead to new trading partners, Russia will go laughing to the bank 

    The European Union will be paying through their nose to replace Russian oil, adding to their economic problems. Eurozone’s inflation is the highest since the creation of the Euro and the housing market all over Europe is slowing down rapidly. 

    Shishir Asthana
    June 01, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
    Russia’s oil ban will only lead to new trading partners, Russia will go laughing to the bank 

    Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The flaring coronavirus outbreak will be a key issue for OPEC+ when it meets next. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

    One more round of sanctions has been announced by the European Union, the sixth over the last two months on Russia. The intention of the sanctions is to stop Russia’s war machine or at least to weaken it. European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil by forbidding the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia delivered to member states by sea. EU Council President Charles Michel said the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we headed for an oil slick ahead?

      May 31, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GAIL’s strike rate, twists and turns for M&M, GuruSpeak, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers