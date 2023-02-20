 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One Year of Russia-Ukraine War: No end in sight but all key actors have big strategic goals in play

Gulshan Sachdeva
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

After initial disruptions by the Ukraine war, the global economy is slowly adjusting. But as the war prolongs, uncertainty in energy markets and geopolitical fragmentations are likely to persist for years

The United Nations has recorded about 19,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine in the last one year: about 7,200 killed and 11,800 injured. (Source: AFP/File)

Although the war in Ukraine is approaching its one-year anniversary, there are no clear winners. In a continuing stalemate, both sides are apparently preparing for major new offences. The United Nations has recorded about 19,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine in the last one year: about 7,200 killed and 11,800 injured.

Ukraine’s Devastation

About half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is destroyed. Around 40 percent of its housing buildings are badly damaged.  Its overall economic decline in 2022 was more than 30 percent.  There are wide variations in the number of military casualties. A few western estimates put the figure between 200,000 and 300,000 combined military casualties from both sides.

At one point, Russia was in control of about 25 percent of Ukrainian territory. Since then, Kyiv has been able to reclaim significant territory. Still, about 17 percent of its land is under Russian control. The Ukrainian counter offensive has been facilitated through huge western support.