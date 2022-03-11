English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Russia-Ukraine war | Looking past the market volatility

    When FIIs find their way back to Indian equities, conventional FII favorites which have fallen out of favour, can be expected to pick up momentum again

    Ananya Roy
    March 11, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war | Looking past the market volatility

    After the sharp correction in March 2020, Nifty had an almost unidirectional rally until June 2021. The high turnover during this period indicates that a liquidity rally was in play, which doubled Nifty from 8,000 to 16,000. While the rally continued onwards even after June 2021, it lacked the conviction – the upswing for the next three months was associated with significantly lower turnover. As is often the case with low-conviction upswings, it was followed soon after by a correction. Barring the bounce back...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | BJP makes it 4 out of 5

      Mar 10, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lustre of metals, this stock has all the ammo, new normal for commodities, Startup Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers