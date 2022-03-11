Russia-Ukraine war | Looking past the market volatility

After the sharp correction in March 2020, Nifty had an almost unidirectional rally until June 2021. The high turnover during this period indicates that a liquidity rally was in play, which doubled Nifty from 8,000 to 16,000. While the rally continued onwards even after June 2021, it lacked the conviction – the upswing for the next three months was associated with significantly lower turnover. As is often the case with low-conviction upswings, it was followed soon after by a correction. Barring the bounce back...